Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

