Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $79.38

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.19.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

