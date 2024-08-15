Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $63.64

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NTLA opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

