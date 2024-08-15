Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 1,211,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,259. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.