BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,691,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 4,881,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,904. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

