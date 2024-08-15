BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.72. 613,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,454. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

BYD Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This is an increase from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. BYD’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

