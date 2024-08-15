C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 3,969.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 678,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,448. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

