Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.46. 73,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 786,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cactus by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

