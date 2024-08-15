Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.3 %

CDZI stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cadiz has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

