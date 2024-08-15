CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CAE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 205,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,554. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

