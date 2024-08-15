Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

