Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 201.9% in July

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
