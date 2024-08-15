Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 201.9% in July

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.