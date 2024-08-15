Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 7.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.81. 141,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 478,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Caleres Trading Up 9.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $1,641,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caleres by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

