Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo acquired 10,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,900.00.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2077001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.73.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

