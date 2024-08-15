Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo acquired 10,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,900.00.
Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2077001 earnings per share for the current year.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
