California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

California Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

California Resources stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in California Resources by 2,615.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 811,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 617,084 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after buying an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

