Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $12.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $633.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bioventus

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 55.8% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.