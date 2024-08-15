Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $74.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

