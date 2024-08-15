Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ICE traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

