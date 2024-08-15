Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Canlan Ice Sports Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of ICE traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.00.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canlan Ice Sports
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.