Cantor Fitzgerald Trims CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price to $23.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.99 on Monday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

