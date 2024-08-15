Capital One Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,972 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average daily volume of 6,049 call options.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.98. 1,328,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

