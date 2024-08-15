Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) versus NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Financial Review

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Captivision and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

NOVONIX has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given NOVONIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Captivision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captivision and NOVONIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 7.58 -$74.73 million N/A N/A NOVONIX $8.05 million 23.68 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

NOVONIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captivision.

Summary

NOVONIX beats Captivision on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

