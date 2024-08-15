Cardano Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.09 billion and approximately $205.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.06 or 0.04481199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00035439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,130,259,832 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,500,497 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

