Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott A. Hill Purchases 40,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

