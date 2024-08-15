Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.55.

Cargojet stock traded up C$4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,531. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

