CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $27.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. B. Riley raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,792 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

