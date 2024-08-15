Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 156.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSL traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.80. The company had a trading volume of 397,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,655. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.36. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

