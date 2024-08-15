Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $99,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.56. 4,133,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,911. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

