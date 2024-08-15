Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $99,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.56. 4,133,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,911. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.