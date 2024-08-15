CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $38,247.49 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011478 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.24 or 1.00033106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.1247566 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32,822.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.