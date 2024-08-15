Casper Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Casper has a total market cap of $158.66 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,823,390,868 coins and its circulating supply is 12,223,960,742 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,823,174,773 with 12,223,754,749 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01369951 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,821,132.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.