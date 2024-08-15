CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sidoti currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

