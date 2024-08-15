CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$29,388.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$74.69 on Thursday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.58.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.