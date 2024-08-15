CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Down 1.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12. 471,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,538,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

CEMIG Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.