Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE COR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.88. 310,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,044. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.57.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

