Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Earnings Results

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 266,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

