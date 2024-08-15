Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 2.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 18,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 227,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
