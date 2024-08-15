Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.19. 171,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $107.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

