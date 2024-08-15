Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.81 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $57.81 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

