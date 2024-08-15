Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 105,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMMB shares. Maxim Group raised Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
