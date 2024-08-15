Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.82. 6,302,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,076. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

