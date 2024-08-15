Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.75 and last traded at $146.33. Approximately 1,402,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,857,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

The company has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

