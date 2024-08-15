Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 294,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,637. The company has a market cap of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

