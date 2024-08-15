Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

