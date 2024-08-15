China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,931,800 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 18,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53,219.7 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday. China Everbright Environment Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

