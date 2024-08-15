China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,931,800 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 18,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53,219.7 days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday. China Everbright Environment Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
