China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 148,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

