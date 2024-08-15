China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 148,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.