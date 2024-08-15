China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.84

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 406519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

