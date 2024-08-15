Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 3,665,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,013,957. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,893.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,000,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 346,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 343,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

