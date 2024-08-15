Ciena Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average volume of 1,267 call options.

Ciena Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 492,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7,767.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $73,476,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $48,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.