Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 797 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 6,175,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

