Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 41,890,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,036,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

