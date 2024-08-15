Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $251,000 Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,093 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.63. 988,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,601. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

